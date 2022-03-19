Referee named for El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

The Spanish football federation have appointed referee Juan Martinez Munuera as the man in charge of Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu —21:00 CEST—. Mateu Lahoz will be Sunday’s Video Assistant Referee.

Martinez Munuera has only been in charge of a Real Madrid game once this season. In that match, Los Blancos beat Granada 1-4, a solid away win for Ancelotti’s men. He’s been the referee in a game involving Barcelona twice this 2021-2022 season, both draws.

Real Madrid’s record with Martinez Munuera as the referee is 16 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses. Barcelona’s own record is 16 wins, 6 draws and 4 losses.

This one will be the last El Clasico of the 2021-2022 season no matter what happens. Madrid are currently 10 points ahead of Sevilla in the table while Barcelona are fighting to get to that second spot with the Andalusian side.