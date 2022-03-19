Benzema not training with Real Madrid squad, out against Barcelona

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema couldn’t recover in time for Saturday’s pre-match training session and will miss Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona with the calf injury he picked up during Monday’s match in Mallorca.

Benzema injured himself while scoring Madrid’s third goal and while his injury isn’t very serious, he just wasn’t feeling well enough to force his way back into the team. The Frenchman will stay in Madrid this upcoming FIFA break, making sure that he recovers in time for the first game after the two-week hiatus, which will be played away against Celta Vigo.

Furthermore, Madrid will be visiting Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals right after that match in Vigo, so Benzema wanted to make sure that he is 100% for the crucial game in London.

Without him, Bale, Mariano, Jovic, Isco, Hazard and Asensio will compete for the starting spot as Madrid’s striker.