Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid Femenino 2-0 UDG Tenerife

Real Madrid Femenino secured an important three points against UWCL qualification rivals UDG Tenerife courtesy of goals from Rocio Galvez and Maite Oroz.

The match got off to a quick start as each team looked to exploit the space in behind the defense. Las Blancas were put under pressure early and turned the ball over in dangerous areas, gifting Tenerife multiple transition opportunities. But Real Madrid adjusted and were better able to build from the back.

Real Madrid created a few opportunities from open play but they took the lead from a well-executed corner kick. In the 28th minute, Claudia Zornoza and Teresa combined before Zornoza played it to the head of Rocio Galvez. The center back made no mistake and put Las Blancas ahead.

Tenerife responded well but Real Madrid demonstrated how dangerous they can be on the counter. Teresa got the ball and found Esther. The forward slid it through to Nahikari Garcia, who attempted a chip shot from distance that drifted just wide of the post.

Real Madrid were the better side for the entirety of the second half. Las Blancas dominated possession and created far more danger than Tenerife. But Real Madrid were a bit off in the final third and wasted most of the danger they created.

Tenerife threw more numbers forward as the clock ticked on but they were never really able to test Misa. In the 86th minute, substitute Mate Oroz danced around the defense before giving Real Madrid a 2-0 lead. Las Blancas maintained the clean sheet and secured a crucial three points in their hunt for UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification.

4’ Athenea del Castillo drove through the center of the pitch before playing it to Esther on the right. Esther’s touch took her around the keeper but close to the touchline. She tried to catch the keeper out from a tight angle but curled it up and over the crossbar.

9’ Ange Koko received the ball on the right and went at Sofie Svava one versus one. Koko cut inside on her left foot but rolled a tame shot right at Misa.

14’ Rocio Galvez was shown a yellow card for pulling down Cristina Martin-Prieto at midfield.

16’ Athenea was played through on goal. Her first touch took her wide and her shot was saved at the near post.

26’ Real Madrid put together one of their best moves of the half through some quick interchanges. Athenea played it to Esther and Esther returned it. Athenea passed to Nahikari Garcia. The Basque forward found Caroline Moller Hansen, who had her shot blocked

28’ Two minutes later, Las Blancas took the lead from a corner kick. Claudia Zornoza took a short corner to Teresa and Teresa played it back to Zornoza. She swung the ball into the box and onto the head of Rocio Galvez, who thumped it into the back of the net.

41’ Esther slotted a defense-splitting pass to Nahikari. The former Real Sociedad forward lofted a shot over the keeper but it landed just wide of the post.

44’ Las Blancas turned the ball over and Martin-Prieto ran onto the ball in the area. Misa came out quickly to dispel the danger.

46’ Moller turned past a defender and played it centrally to Esther. She sprayed it wide to Athenea, who took it past the on-rushing goalkeeper but her ensuing shot was cleared off the line.

50’ Kenti Robles won the ball in midfield and gave it to Moller. The Mexican continued her run, got the ball back, and was one on one with the keeper, who came out and denied Robles.

52’ Esther turned at the top of the 18-yard box and launched from distance, forcing the keeper into a fingertip save.

64’ Athenea received the ball on the left and cut in on her right foot. She curled her shot from distance straight at the keeper.

67’ Sydny Nasello dribbled past three Real Madrid defenders at the top of the 18-yard box before placing her curling effort wide of goal.

69’ Maite Oroz and Olga Carmona came on for Moller and Nahikari.

86’ Substitute Maite Oroz received the ball from Kenti Robles before dancing past the Tenerife defense and into the box. Oroz then slotted the ball into the back of the net, ensuring a Las Blancas win.

Vaya barbaridad de gol acaba de anotar @maite_oroz para terminar de sentenciar el encuentro. #HalaMadrid | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/MfTSc4f6Zb — Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) March 19, 2022

87’ Carla Camacho replaced Athenea in the attack.

90+1’ Rocio and Esther were substituted for Paula Partido and Babett Peter.

Real Madrid were able to see out the result and preserve the clean sheet, picking up three crucial points against a direct rival for UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification.

Las Blancas are back in action on Tuesday, March 22 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Real Madrid host FC Barcelona Femeni in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano at 1 p.m. EST (6 p.m. CEST).