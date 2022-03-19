Real Madrid announce squad for El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Barcelona in El Clasico.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

As expected, neither Karim Benzema nor Ferland Mendy will be available. The two of them suffered respective injuries during Monday’s match against Mallorca and will need to take some time off during the upcoming FIFA break in order to be 100% ready to play and perform when club football is back.

Bale, Hazard, Jovic, Mariano and Asensio will compete for the starting spot as the team’s main striker, with Bale possibly being the main candidate after his solid performance against Villarreal in that same position just a month ago.

It’s clear that Madrid will miss Benzema, but Los Blancos will have to find a way to be a threat without him.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/20/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

