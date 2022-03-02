Open Thread: March 2, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally go to the Bernabeu with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or... yours truly!

Well, Let’s Hear it...Is He?

Is Gareth Bale the most underrated player in Real Madrid history? pic.twitter.com/dRi5rJyv9Y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 1, 2022

Makes sense but... could it happen?

Real Madrid intend to sign Erling Haaland this summer. Not in 2023.



(Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/6TP0wL8cEt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 1, 2022

Some Sad News to Remind Everyone of what’s Happening

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) has announced the death of two Ukrainian players as a result of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25) lost their lives in combat. Sapylo was part of Karpaty Lviv’s youth team and, as his club has made public, died last Friday.

(via Marca)

Rest in peace, men from both sides of the conflict. Let’s hope this stops as soon as possible.

Have a nice day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.