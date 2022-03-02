Las Blancas Podcast: What We Learned From Real Madrid’s 3-0 Victory Over Alhama

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discusses:

“Real Madrid DNA” in the Copa de la Reina/del Rey

Whether Toril should’ve called up more B-team products

Alhama’s defensive tactics

Las Blancas dribbling too much

Problematic performances in the back line

How Madrid created their best chances

Tere’s brilliant assist

Why Zornoza looked better in the second half

Lorena impressing

Sara Martín’s debut

Rocío being subbed on for Nahikari

Esther’s impact and the end of the debate

Why Esther is more suited for the current version of Madrid than Nahikari

The upcoming challenge of Athletic Bilbao

The beauty of lower-division sides appreciating the moment vs. Madrid

Cool, future content to look out for

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)