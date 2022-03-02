Managing Madrid Podcast: Mbappe’s ‘offer’ and Kubo’s insane game vs Valencia

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast (loan-tracker edition), Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Takefusa Kubo’s insane game vs Valencia

- Is he good enough for Real Madrid?

- Some of his crazy dagger passes

- Victor Chust vs Granada

- Brahim Diaz vs Udinese and Inter

- His struggles this season

- Has COVID affected Brahim?

- Alvaro Odriozola vs Sassuolo

- His 1v1 defending

- Borja Mayoral vs Alaves

- Reinier Jesus minutes!

- Is the Kylian Mbappe mega offer real, and if so, will he take it?

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)