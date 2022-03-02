Real Madrid still confident about Mbappe signing -report

Real Madrid are not concerned about the reports published on the French press suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Mbappe a €50 million/year contract extension with a €200 million signing fee. Los Blancos believe that Mbappe has already made his decision to leave the French club and play for Madrid, so “nothing has changed,” according to a report from MARCA.

Apparently, PSG’s offer comes “too late” for Mbappe to change his mind, and while the two teams have to meet in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 in just a week, what happens in that game won’t make an impact on the striker’s decision either.

Does this mean that Mbappe has already signed a contract with Real Madrid —as BILD reported earlier this winter— and that it won’t be official until the end of the season? Sources within Real Madrid deny this idea and say that no deal is in place yet, but they seem to be sure about Mbappe’s future as a Real Madrid player.