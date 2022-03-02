Julen Lopetegui: “I can’t hide my admiration for Isco”

After 9 years at the club, Isco and Real Madrid may part ways this summer. The playmaker from Malaga, arrived as a 21-year-old kid and will likely leave as a 30-year-old man — a father of two boys, a 4-time Champions League winner and if Madrid secure the league title this summer, a 3*-time La Liga champion. With his contract expiring in July of 2022, it appears more than likely that Real Madrid and Isco have agreed to part ways.

Reports from various outlets in Spain, including MARCA and AS, have suggested that Sevilla are one of the top clubs interested in signing Isco as a free agent. In an interview with Cadena Ser, current Sevilla coach, Julen Lopetegui, was asked about the midfielder. “I’m only going to talk about the players who are going to help us continue competing at the top. Those who are outside of the club make no sense talking about them, but he is a great footballer and I can’t hide my admiration for Isco”.

Isco and Lopetegui have worked together at various levels of the Spanish national team youth-set up and for the senior Spanish national team. Their paths coincided again during Lopetegui’s brief spell as Real Madrid manager from August - October of 2018. Lopetegui’s tactical set-up and his principles of play have always been seen as a welcome match to Isco’s unique skillset. If the two were to link up again next season, Lopetegui could be the manager to re-ignite the final years of Isco’s career.