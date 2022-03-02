VIDEO: Discussion on La Liga’s top-6 taking shape

While Real Madrid continue getting results at a relatively consistent pace (even if some of the performances have been underwhelming), they are being kept on their toes by Sevilla who are still only six points behind.

It seems like the top-2 teams in La Liga will be, in whatever order, the top-2 by the end of the season bar some disaster. However, 3-6 has become really interesting — especially with the rise of Barcelona. Kiyan Sobhani, in the below video, argues Atletico Madrid have turned a corner with a new scheme, and should be expected to find a formula to get themselves back into the top-3 conversation. Would that then, mean Real Betis eventually loses steam and falls outside the top-4? How does this all affect Real Madrid?

This video is taken from this week’s Churros y Tácticas Podcast (found here). You can subscribe to the YouTube channel below if you want to stay up to date with video clips taken from our podcasts regularly.

VIDEO: La Liga’s Top 6 Starting To Take Shape

