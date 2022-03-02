Alaba rejoins Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid defender David Alaba rejoined the squad in training this Wednesday having recovered from the groin injury he picked up a week ago. Alaba didn’t complete the whole session with the group and is still likely to miss Saturday’s home match against Real Sociedad as he tries to be 100% ready to face PSG in the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16, club sources told Managing Madrid.

Alaba will try to complete either Thursday or Friday’s training session with the group and that would allow him to make the squad list for Saturday’s match. Still, coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely take a cautious approach and keep him on the bench, knowing that his presence against PSG will be crucial considering that Ferland Mendy will be suspended for that game.

Nacho will be expected to start alongside Militao both against Real Sociedad and also against PSG, with Alaba likely deployed as a left-back in the Champions League match and Mendy starting on that same spot this Saturday.