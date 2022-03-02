Real Madrid reportedly interested in Racing de Santander youngster

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Segunda Division B club Real Racing Club Santander midfielder Pablo Torre, according to MARCA.

Torre, 18, reportedly has interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona with Barca allegedly ahead in the race. Barcelona representatives reportedly met with Torre and his family in Santander back in January.

Real Madrid is reportedly not extremely confident as both Torre and Barcelona manager Xavi share agents. Both clubs are reportedly willing to include a contract between four to five seasons, but Barcelona is willing to give a higher salary.

His termination clause would reportedly be around €10 million. The clause may not be met after Torre’s parents and Racing representatives met for contract negotiations. The contract could include special agreements including staying if Racing are promoted or an increase in wages similar to Pedri’s current deal with Barcelona.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly not the only teams interested as Real Sociedad, Wolverhampton, Arsenal, Ajax and Twente all supposedly hold interest in the young midfielder.