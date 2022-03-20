Open Thread: March 20, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

It’s El Clásico day!

Unfortunately, Benzema didn’t recover from his injury. So, he is out of today’s El Clásico and also has been replaced by Giroud in France NT. So far, there is no worries for the game vs Chelsea.

For the El Clásico, per rumours, Ancelotti has tested Mariano as 9 this week, but according to AS, Bale very likely starts tomorrow. Mendy is also out. Nacho will likely start and be the captain.

Poll Who would you start as 9? Hazard

Asensio

Jovic

Bale

Rodrygo

Isco

Carlo’s press-conference

Ancelotti made interesting comments regarding his tactical considerations for the game:

I believe it will be a game with many aspects: defensive, low-block, high pressing. We have to make a complete game, because we play against a very strong oppenent, who is doing very well. We cannot think that only one thing will win us the game. We have to defend well, to press well, play well with the ball, the build-up well from the back. We also have to play vertical; a complete game.

Carlo was asked what should be Real’s style for the game. He answered:

The style of Real Madrid must express the characteristics of the players. I think all teams must think that way. If you have players who can make a good possesion, you have to play a possesion football. If you have defenders who play well with the ball, you have to build from the back. Otherwise, long ball is a good option to attack. I don’t rule anything out. In my experience, I’ve tried to have a style in which the players are confortable with. For me, football is not only one style or one identity. I’d like my team to have different identities, a team that is able to play in different ways: with low-block, with high-pressing. We can do it here, because I have a squad with a lot of quality.

It’s worth giving a read in the article about Barcelona’s tactical profile under Xavi.

Should we sign Haaland?

Reinforce the midfield (I am a big fan of Tchouameni), sign a right back, sign a left back, sign a CB, and sign a back-up striker that will actually rotate into the line-up when the primary striker is injured. There is plenty for those “Haaland funds” to be allocated to… — Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4) March 19, 2022

The thread is a little bigger than that, containing 2 tweets before, but I think those above explain Matt’s reasoning well. I agree with signing Mbappe and reinforce other positions. Only one question: which back-up striker that would be? I don’t want to repeat Jovic’s story all over again: to spend a good amount of money on a striker that barely plays and doesn’t score for us (and often Mariano comes first in the pecking order).

Honestly, I was impressed with so many of you who actually voted “No” in this week’s poll bellow about the signing of Haaland:

Is Rudiger to Juventus a done deal?

There was report yesterday saying Real Madrid’s target Rudiger has signed for Juventus. However, Fabrizio Romano said there’s no agreement with any club yet.