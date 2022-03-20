Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2022 El Clasico: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Barcelona in what will be the last El Clasico of the 2021-2022 season, no matter the outcome of the game. Los Blancos have to replace two undisputed starters in Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy, who suffered injuries during Monday’s match in Mallorca.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bale.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Pique, Eric Garcia, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Traore, Ferran, Aubameyang.

The biggest question mark of this game is who will be Karim Benzema’s replacement. Gareth Bale performed at a high level when the Frenchman wasn’t available last month and he could very well be Ancelotti’s choice, although other players like Asensio, Isco, Hazard, Mariano or Jovic also have a chance to feature. Other than that, Nacho will likely replace Mendy on the left side of the team’s defensive line, so he will have to guard either Adama Traore or Ousmane Dembele.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/20/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

