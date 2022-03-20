Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid 2-0 UDG Tenerife; Destiny Is Back In Our Hands

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- Their fatalistic predictions in late 2021
- Why Kaci and Asllani were missing
- Maite’s absence from the starting eleven in the two most important games of the season
- How UDG Tenerife set up tactically
- Madridistas not respecting Granadilla enough coming into this one
- Where Granadilla went wrong defensively
- Who Nahikari is as a striker
- This game (theoretically) being the perfect environment for Nahikari
- Ivana at right center-back agenda!!!
- Møller’s struggles on the right flank
- Esther as a false winger being an intriguing solution
- The weird ways in which Esther’s tendencies hurt and help her scalability
- Real Madrid’s best XI
- Maite’s impressive impact off the bench and our best ball-playing midfield
- Teresa Abelleira’s POTM performance
- Tere’s instincts in the press
- Making it over halfway through the month from hell
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us for more bonus content over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.
Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...