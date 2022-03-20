Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid 2-0 UDG Tenerife; Destiny Is Back In Our Hands

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

Their fatalistic predictions in late 2021

Why Kaci and Asllani were missing

Maite’s absence from the starting eleven in the two most important games of the season

How UDG Tenerife set up tactically

Madridistas not respecting Granadilla enough coming into this one

Where Granadilla went wrong defensively

Who Nahikari is as a striker

This game (theoretically) being the perfect environment for Nahikari

Ivana at right center-back agenda!!!

Møller’s struggles on the right flank

Esther as a false winger being an intriguing solution

The weird ways in which Esther’s tendencies hurt and help her scalability

Real Madrid’s best XI

Maite’s impressive impact off the bench and our best ball-playing midfield

Teresa Abelleira’s POTM performance

Tere’s instincts in the press

Making it over halfway through the month from hell

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)