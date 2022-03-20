Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch El Clasico online

Real Madrid host Barcelona in what will be the last El Clasico of the 2021-2022 season. Los Blancos have a 10-point lead in the table and this match might not be all that relevant in the race for La Liga title, as Barcelona are also behind Sevilla. Still, it’s clear that both teams will try their best to get the three points and the bragging rights that come with them.

Madrid will be without Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy, who suffered injuries during Monday’s away game in Mallorca. It won’t be easy for coach Carlo Ancelotti to replace his striker, as Benzema has proved time and time again that he’s one of the team’s most important players.

Bale, Jovic, Mariano, Asensio, Hazard and Isco will compete for the starting spot on Benzema’s spot, and Real Madrid will have to find a way to be productive on offense even without their big star.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/20/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.