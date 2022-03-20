CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2022 El Clasico

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Barcelona in what will be the last El Clasico of the 2021-2022 season.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Barcelona starting XI (TBC): Ter Stegen, Araujo, Pique, Eric Garcia, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Traore, Ferran, Aubameyang.

Real Madrid will need to find some production from their attacking line as Benzema isn’t available. Los Blancos have struggled creating chances when the French star hasn’t played and the attackers will have to step their game up tonight if Madrid want to earn the three points against Barça. The 4-4-2 could improve the team’s balance but the midfielders will have to help Rodrygo and Vinicius.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/20/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

