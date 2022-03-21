Managing Madrid Podcast: Clasico Humiliation Post-game

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour!

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, and Om Arvind discuss:

Whatever the incoherent plan was from Real Madrid

The defensive structure

The confusing and wild positions of the players

The subs and ‘tactical’ changes at half-time

Xavi and Barcelona

Ronald Araujo’s physicality

The performances of the entire backline

The qualities needed in Real Madrid’s next coach

And just a bunch of emotional rants

