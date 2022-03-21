Ivan Campo: “I was more surprised by how badly Real Madrid did than how well Barça did.”

Former Real Madrid defender Ivan Campo was on Radio MARCA today to speak about last night’s debacle at the Bernabeu where Real Madrid lost 0 - 4 to Barcelona. Campo was as shocked as all of us, and, like many of us, couldn’t believe how bad Real Madrid’s performance was.

“I was more surprised by how badly Real Madrid did than how well Barça did,” Campo said. The start of the second half that the team did is unfeasible.

”Ancelotti has not been successful and has apologized. It is strange to see how certain players are not counted on while others are so tired”.

Barcelona’s convincing win over Real Madrid opened up a discussion of whether or not there is a league title race now, even if that point gap shows that it is unlikely and it would take an utter collapse from Ancelotti’s men now to surrender their advantage.

“Until they raise the glass, there is a League,” Campo said. “It is very difficult, almost impossible, but many points are missing... LaLiga depends on the ability of the players and Ancelotti to raise a problem.”