Real Madrid not considering signing a right-back next summer -report

Real Madrid are not considering the possibility of signing a right-back next summer and are confident about facing another season with Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola —after his loan deal in Florence expires— playing in that spot, according to a report published today on MARCA.

Los Blancos have struggled immensely through that flank all season long. The club thought that Carvajal could recover his good form after being injured more often than not for the last two years, but the Spanish defender has been a liability in almost every single match he’s played. Furthermore, he’s still injury prone and Lucas Vazquez has also struggled defensively when given the chance to play in that spot.

In that context, Madrid will want to keep Alvaro Odriozola around as soon as his current loan deal with Fiorentina expires. Odriozola has established himself as a starter in the Serie A but there are some reasonable concerns about whether or not he will be a solid defensive player in a regular four man defensive line.

Still, it seems that Real Madrid will focus on other areas when the transfer window begins, mainly the attack, with the expected signing of Kylian Mbappe, and also the midfield, where Aurelien Tchouameni seems to be the main target to upgrade that line.