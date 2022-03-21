Churros y Tácticas Podcast: El día después Clasico salt and sugar

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Kiyan’s scathing review of Carlo Ancelotti
- The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu
- What does this loss mean for Real Madrid?
- How much is their confidence damaged now?
- What it would take for Real Madrid to make a run in the Champions League
- What this win meant for Barcelona
- And so much more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
