Churros y Tácticas Podcast: El día después Clasico salt and sugar

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss the stadium atmosphere, what’s next for Real, and what it meant for Barca

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Kiyan’s scathing review of Carlo Ancelotti
  • The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu
  • What does this loss mean for Real Madrid?
  • How much is their confidence damaged now?
  • What it would take for Real Madrid to make a run in the Champions League
  • What this win meant for Barcelona
  • And so much more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

