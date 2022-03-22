Jovic growing frustrated with lack of playing time—report

Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic is reportedly growing frustrated with his lack of playing time at the club under Carlo Ancelotti, according to MARCA.

The report claims Jovic is the 19th player in the squad based on participation time, which is around 470 minutes total played. He has not featured in a match since coming on in the second half against Villarreal back in February.

Several clubs from around Europe are reportedly interested in moving for the Serbian. Arsenal, Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Milan all reportedly have interest in making a move for the 24-year-old striker in the future.

MARCA claims that no final decision is close to being made as official talks have not even been opened with any club. His contract runs through 2025, though MARCA reports another loan deal for the player would be possible.

It is surprising how out of favor Jovic has fallen since joining Real Madrid in 2019. He was one of the most in-demand young strikers in Europe before he transferred from Eintracht Frankfurt.

He hasn’t been given a ton of opportunity under Zinedine Zidane nor Ancelotti, though Jovic has only shown flashes of his potential when given those rare opportunities.

While he may not feature consistently for Los Blancos, there is a good chance we will see him in action for Serbia during the international break next week.