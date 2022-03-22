Guti: “You have to sign Haaland, Mbappé and 4 or 5 more players who want to play in Madrid”

Former Real Madrid midfield maestro Guti, who has since coached Real Madrid at the Juvenil level, has appeared on TV over the last few years at various points to voice some surprisingly candid things.

Last night on Chiringuito, Guti laid into the players, squad, and managerial decisions. He talked about the Clasico, the players ‘who don’t want to be there’, Ancelotti’s substitutions at half-time, and more.

“I’m Ancelotti and I look at the bench and I have Hazard, Jovic, Bale, Isco... And you’re telling me that I can’t sub any of them in?” Guti asked. “What’s going on? I am getting lost.

“I watch the game against Barcelona and I see the Real Madrid bench and I find that in the second half the first change from Madrid is Mariano... How can this be? Aren’t Bale and Hazard there? Madrid’s first offensive change Mariano, who hasn’t played this year?”

Guti also said he doesn’t understand why the squad have depth if half the team doesn’t want to play.

“Real Madrid cannot be with 12 or 13 players,” Guti said. “A big team that wants to fight for the European Cup, for the League and for the Copa del Rey cannot be with 14 players. What is happening here? Whoever doesn’t want play, he’s not part of Real Madrid. This is that easy. But now let him say it!

“The club or Carlo Ancelotti has to tell that player ‘go to a press conference and say I don’t want to play for Real Madrid’. Real Madrid is paying you... how can you not play?”

Finally, Guti backed the idea of signing new superstars and more reinforcements.

“And are we still doubting that Real Madrid will have to sign Haaland?” Guti stated. “You have to sign Haaland, Mbappé and four or five more players who want to play in Madrid”.