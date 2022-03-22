Courtois asks Real Madrid fans to “trust this team” after El Clasico defeat

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois shared his feelings on his Twitter account about the team’s 0-4 loss to Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico.

Ayer fue un día triste pero somos un equipo. Ganemos o perdamos lo hacemos juntos y de la misma forma reaccionaremos. Sé que aún es doloroso pensarlo y pedirlo, pero confiad en que este equipo va a dar todo por ganar los títulos que tenemos en juego. pic.twitter.com/NmlCViHaj4 — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) March 21, 2022

“Yesterday was a sad day but we’re a team. Win or lose we do that together and we will bounce back in the same way. I know it hurts to think about it and it’s tough for me to ask, but trust this team because it will give its best to win the titles at stake this season. We’re in the best position to do so and we’re Real Madrid. We must be up to the task of matching Real Madrid’s history and make you madridistas proud. Now more than ever, #HalaMadrid,” he tweeted.

Courtois did not mince words during his media interview right after the final whistle of the game, saying that Real Madrid showed an “unacceptable display.”

The goalkeeper has been one of the team’s best players all season long, becoming one of the main reasons why Madrid have a nine-point lead in the table.