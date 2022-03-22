 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Courtois asks Real Madrid fans to “trust this team” after El Clasico defeat

The goalkeeper shared his feelings about the loss on his Social Media.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois shared his feelings on his Twitter account about the team’s 0-4 loss to Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico.

“Yesterday was a sad day but we’re a team. Win or lose we do that together and we will bounce back in the same way. I know it hurts to think about it and it’s tough for me to ask, but trust this team because it will give its best to win the titles at stake this season. We’re in the best position to do so and we’re Real Madrid. We must be up to the task of matching Real Madrid’s history and make you madridistas proud. Now more than ever, #HalaMadrid,” he tweeted.

Courtois did not mince words during his media interview right after the final whistle of the game, saying that Real Madrid showed an “unacceptable display.”

The goalkeeper has been one of the team’s best players all season long, becoming one of the main reasons why Madrid have a nine-point lead in the table.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...