Real Madrid Femenino vs. FC Barcelona (UWCL) Live Stream: Time & How to Watch Online

Real Madrid Femenino play FC Barcelona Femeni in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarterfinal first leg today. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. EST (9 p.m. CEST) at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Las Blancas play before Bayern and PSG, which is arguably the marquee encounter of the quarter-finals.

During this calendar year, Real Madrid have won every match other than those played against Barcelona. Madrid have played their rivals twice in 2022 in the Spanish Super Cup and in Primera Iberdrola. Las Blancas were undone by a second-half stoppage-time winner courtesy of Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas in the Super Cup. In their league match, Real Madrid were brought back to earth after suffering a 5-0 defeat in which Alexia was again the protagonist.

Barcelona are the overwhelming favorites but there is hope that Madrid can put up a good fight at home.

How to Watch

All Champions League matches are free to watch on DAZN’s YouTube channel.