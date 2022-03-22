 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CONFIRMED Lineups: Real Madrid Femenino vs. Barcelona, 2022 UWCL 1st Leg

The lineups are set for Las Blancas’ UWCL Quarterfinal debut.

Esther&nbsp;Gonzalez (C), Teresa&nbsp;Abelleira (R) of Real Madrid Photo by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Real Madrid Femenino have published their starting lineup for their match against FC Barcelona Femeni in the clubs’ fourth meeting of the season across all competitions. This El Clasico is the biggest yet as the two Spanish sides meet in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid Starting XI (4-2-3-1; right to left): Misa; Lucía, Babs, Rocío, Svava; Teresa, Zornoza; Athenea, Maite, Olga; Esther

Subs: Méline Gérard, Andrea, Kenti, Ivana, Lorena, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Paula Partido, Marina Salas

FC Barcelona Starting XI (4-3-3; right to left): Paños; Torrejón, Pereira, Mapi León, Leila; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Hansen, Jenni, Rolfö

Subs: Font, Muñoz, Paredes, Pina, Engen, Perez, Baradad

Las Blancas host Barcelona in the first leg of the UWCL Quarterfinal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid will do their best to keep the tie close in Madrid before heading to the Camp Nou on Wednesday, March 30.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO

Date: 03/22/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain.

Available Streaming: DAZN

