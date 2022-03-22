CONFIRMED Lineups: Real Madrid Femenino vs. Barcelona, 2022 UWCL 1st Leg

Real Madrid Femenino have published their starting lineup for their match against FC Barcelona Femeni in the clubs’ fourth meeting of the season across all competitions. This El Clasico is the biggest yet as the two Spanish sides meet in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarterfinals.
Real Madrid Starting XI (4-2-3-1; right to left): Misa; Lucía, Babs, Rocío, Svava; Teresa, Zornoza; Athenea, Maite, Olga; Esther
Subs: Méline Gérard, Andrea, Kenti, Ivana, Lorena, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Paula Partido, Marina Salas
FC Barcelona Starting XI (4-3-3; right to left): Paños; Torrejón, Pereira, Mapi León, Leila; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Hansen, Jenni, Rolfö
Subs: Font, Muñoz, Paredes, Pina, Engen, Perez, Baradad
Las Blancas host Barcelona in the first leg of the UWCL Quarterfinal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid will do their best to keep the tie close in Madrid before heading to the Camp Nou on Wednesday, March 30.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLASICO
Date: 03/22/2022
Time: 21:00 CET, 04:00pm EST.
Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain.
Available Streaming: DAZN
