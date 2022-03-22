Victor Chust: “Raul is a very demanding coach - he pushes you and pays attention to every detail”

Victor Chust has cemented himself as a starter for Cadiz under new manager, Segio Gonazlez. The 22-year-old’s performances in the top division have not gone unnoticed, and he was recently called up to Luis De La Fuente’s U21 Spain National team. While away on international duty with the U21 team, Chust took some time to speak with Radio MARCA on their La Pizarra de Quintana’ show.

Aspirations for a full national team call-up: ”Seeing Guillamon rise to the senior team fills all of us with optimism and hope to get there. He has the national team profile and it opens the doors to the rest of us.”

Under-21 call-up: “The fact that I have been called up means that I am doing well at Cadiz. I would like to continue growing and be in the senior team in the future.”

New Cadiz manager, Sergio Gonzalez: “He came to express his intentions, to dare a little more with the ball. The reinforcements have given us a leap in quality. That, together with what has been built with Cervera [former Cadiz manager], is seeing a recognizable Cadiz that does not fear any team” .

Cadiz teammate Fali and his advice: “I came from playing with Castilla and training with the first team and when he saw me thread a pass between the lines, he told me that in Cadiz those things were not done, directly to the striker”

Developing at center-back: ”I feel very comfortable with the ball, it’s what Real Madrid have taught me. Cervera helped me a lot in improving defensive aspects”.

Rául González the manager: ”Raul is very demanding. He trains like he was a player. He has many methods for getting the best out of you, and he doesn’t spare any. He squeezes you to the maximum and makes you see that everything is not as easy as we experienced it in the youth academy”