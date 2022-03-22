El Clasico set to take place in Las Vegas this summer—report

El Clasico is reportedly moving abroad as Real Madrid is set to face Barcelona in Las Vegas this summer, according to MARCA.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were supposed to face off in summer 2020 to inaugurate the newly-constructed Allegiant Stadium, which is home to the National Football League’s Las Vegas Raiders. The COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans as El Clasico became restricted to Spain for the next two years.

This will be the second time in five years that El Clasico has been played in the United States as part of a summer series of friendlies, with the first edition held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The friendly will reportedly be a part of a new summer tournament series branded the Champions Cup. It is reportedly run by Relevant Sports, the same group who organized the International Champions Cup which was also held in the United States every summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly also set to play two matches in California this summer. It could be both Los Angeles and San Diego, though exact details are still being finalized.