Real Madrid and Barcelona could play El Clasico in Las Vegas next summer -report

Real Madrid and Barcelona are about to schedule a pre-season El Clasico which will be hosted in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, according to a report published on MARCA. The two sides were going to play in that venue in the summer of 2020 but the Coronavirus pandemic forced to cancel the event.

The initial idea, per that same report on MARCA, would be to host a tournament with Juventus and Milan. If the report is accurate, all four teams would travel away from their respective countries for the first time since the pandemic started in early 2020.

Apparently, Real Madrid would also play two games in Los Angeles and San Diego, although the details of all three games still have to be finalized and nothing is official yet.

The 2022 pre-season will be an important moment for every club in European football, as it will be a very unusual season because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be played during the winter, forcing clubs and players alike to change their plans in terms of conditioning.