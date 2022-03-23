Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Push Barcelona To The Limit; UWCL QF, 1st Leg

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Bisha Hotel Toronto, where you should book your stay when you come see us in Toronto in May. Book your tickets here.

On this episode, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

More press conference drama

Surprises in the lineup

Differences with Barcelona’s press

Real Madrid’s new plan in possession

The key to competing vs. Barca

Revisiting whether Kaci is the right option for these games

Madrid’s defensive tactics and similarities to the Manchester City tie

Breaking down Real’s goal second-by-second

Esther not releasing the ball quickly being a positive today

The importance of having composure on the counter-attack

Possible mind games from Toril

Poor performances from individual Barcelona players

Tere getting the better of Alexia

Madrid outshooting Barca in the first half

Toril’s ideas when Real went long

Set-piece tricks

Jonatan Giráldez’s smart sub & Claudia Pina’s impact

Different views on the VAR penalty call

The referee managing the game poorly from a general perspective

Irene Paredes’ introduction being the true moment La Blaugrana took control

Ivana’s comfort (or lack thereof) at LCB vs. pressure

Maite’s class

Lucía stepping up in place of Kenti

The unfortunate nature of Barcelona’s second goal

How Madrid should approach the leg in the Camp Nou

Esther’s fight and spirit in these games

All the other great individual performances from Las Blancas

Toril coming up big, his Instagram game, and letting his emotions fly

The controversy around Madrid not playing at the Bernabéu and the toxic reaction to Ella Masar’s tweet

