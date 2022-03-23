Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Push Barcelona To The Limit; UWCL QF, 1st Leg

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Bisha Hotel Toronto, where you should book your stay when you come see us in Toronto in May. Book your tickets here.
On this episode, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- More press conference drama
- Surprises in the lineup
- Differences with Barcelona’s press
- Real Madrid’s new plan in possession
- The key to competing vs. Barca
- Revisiting whether Kaci is the right option for these games
- Madrid’s defensive tactics and similarities to the Manchester City tie
- Breaking down Real’s goal second-by-second
- Esther not releasing the ball quickly being a positive today
- The importance of having composure on the counter-attack
- Possible mind games from Toril
- Poor performances from individual Barcelona players
- Tere getting the better of Alexia
- Madrid outshooting Barca in the first half
- Toril’s ideas when Real went long
- Set-piece tricks
- Jonatan Giráldez’s smart sub & Claudia Pina’s impact
- Different views on the VAR penalty call
- The referee managing the game poorly from a general perspective
- Irene Paredes’ introduction being the true moment La Blaugrana took control
- Ivana’s comfort (or lack thereof) at LCB vs. pressure
- Maite’s class
- Lucía stepping up in place of Kenti
- The unfortunate nature of Barcelona’s second goal
- How Madrid should approach the leg in the Camp Nou
- Esther’s fight and spirit in these games
- All the other great individual performances from Las Blancas
- Toril coming up big, his Instagram game, and letting his emotions fly
- The controversy around Madrid not playing at the Bernabéu and the toxic reaction to Ella Masar’s tweet
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
