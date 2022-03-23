Managing Madrid Podcast: Are Real Madrid wasting their young talent?

On this loan-tracker, Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Sergio Reguilon vs West Ham

- Should we bring him back?

- How worried are we about Ferland Mendy’s injuries?

- Reinier Jesus brief cameo

- Brahim Diaz vs Cagliari

- Are we wasting our young players?

- A point that needs to be made about Raul

- Victor Chust’s quotes about Raul.

- How do we feel about Clasico now, a few days later with less emotion?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)