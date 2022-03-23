International Break Schedule

It has been a few months, but the international break is back, and plenty of Madridistas are in action. And with that, Managing Madrid will be covering all the games (with special emphasis on the important non-friendly matches) for you.

The headliner

On March 29th, Wales vs Austria (Gareth Bale vs David Alaba) will take place, in what is a crucial World Cup playoff. The loser will be eliminated from contention; while the winner faces the winner of Ukraine vs Scotland to further their chances of qualifying.

South American World Cup qualifiers

Fede Valverde’s Uruguay will play two games: vs Peru on March 25th, and vs Chile on March 30th. Both games are crucial.

Brazil, meanwhile, have called up Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo Goes, and have two games to play this break as well (though they’ve already qualified for the World Cup): vs Chile on March 25th, and vs Bolivia on March 30th.

U-21 European Championship qualifying

Eduardo Camavinga continues to be called up to the France U-21 squad and will feature in European Championship qualifiers: vs Faroe Islands on March 24th, and vs Northern Ireland on March 28th

Friendlies