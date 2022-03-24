THE WALKING DEAD: March 24, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

THE WALKING DEAD...WEIGHTS!

Our club has a lot of players that should’ve been removed from the team entirely, but they’ve somehow survived many transfer windows and continue to collect exorbitant wages on the bench and we’re left to deal with the occasional rumor of them being unsettled and wanting to leave. It’s not that the club doesn't want to let them go, but come to find out that these players have received numerous offers to leave, but willingly chose to stay. Brain scratching.

Below are 3 categories of players that IMO can be deemed deadweights. We could use some fresh legs in their place. Hazard adds a lot of WEIGHT to this list, considering he’s a BIG name player. I’ll see myself out thank you :) Majority of these players will not retain their value in a sale, so we’ll have to take losses. The nuclear option? start voiding affordable contracts and make the player a free agent. i.e Diego Lopez.

RANDOM CEBALLOS REMINDER

THIS IS YOUR RANDOM CEBALLOS REMINDER THAT HE’S STILL A PART OF OUR CLUB. I KNOW YOU HAVEN’T BEEN TALKING ABOUT HIM, NOR HAS HE BEEN EXPOSING ANCELOTTI’S MIND TO THE PRESS LIKE HE USED TO. BUT DON’T FORGET HIM.

ICYMI:

