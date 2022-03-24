Teresa, Lucía, and Esther stand out in brave effort against Barcelona

It was the first ever Clásico in the UEFA Women’s Champions League at home for Real Madrid last night and it was quite a game, as Las Blancas made their presence felt in Europe against the reigning champions. The game ended 3-1 for the visitors but nothing can take away from the valiant effort of the players who worked extremely hard to take the game to Barcelona. Toril’s gameplan expended a lot of energy but it worked quite well initially and reaped rewards.

The referee took the center stage as the game went on with a bunch of inconsistent and at times dubious calls which left a sour taste on top of the loss. Real Madrid take a 1-3 scoreline into the second leg which is away in the Camp Nou next week and will be an even biggest test of Toril’s players and tactics.

Here are 3 players who stood out during the game

Teresa Abelleira

Teresa was absolutely incredible throughout the game. Playing as the deepest midfielder and tasked with nullifying Putellas on most occasions, she looked up for the task. In possession, she was good at turning away from Barcelona’s press and directing the ball forwards. She matched Barcelona’s midfielders physically. She helped out Lucía massively in doubling down on that right flank against Rolfö and Ouahabi.

Lucía Rodríguez

Lucía was tasked with holding the fort on the left side facing Rolfö & Ouahabi and she did so splendidly well. She used her pace to recover and close down opponents quickly. She cleared the ball on multiple occasions averting danger and made some well timed tackles and interceptions to help regain possession. When the opportunity arose, she did provide supporting runs but she didn’t get in attack as much. She couldn’t showcase a lot of her on ball qualities in this game.

Esther González

One word to describe Esther’s game yesterday would be: menace. She made a nuisance at the front and ran till the last minute. She was vocal and seemed to manage to get under the skin of some of Barcelona’s veterans. She pressed aggressively and didn’t hesitate making fouls. Esther was the one who created the first goal, holding the ball and releasing it to perfection on that occasion into an onrushing Olga’s path for the assist. She made some really good runs off the shoulder but the timing was just off on a few occasions. She could have had a goal as well, controlling a delivery from a set-piece and hitting the upright.

Bits & Pieces