Chelsea fans will be able to buy tickets to games at Stamford Bridge again

The UK government has made amendments to the sanctions placed on Chelsea Football Club. Their operating license will now allow fans of the club to buy tickets to some matches, and the club now has access to a £30m fund through their parent company.

Section 10.3 in the new operating license reads: “Under this licence, subject to the conditions below, the Parent may pay the Club up to £30,000,000.00 in respect of cashflow or liquidity issues faced by the Club.”

This will allow the London club to have fans in their stadium for some games. While Premier League games aren’t all going to fall under this ruling, the new rule will apply to cup games and women’s team fixtures.

What does this mean for Real Madrid? Simply put, Stamford Bridge will no longer be an abandoned stadium as many originally thought for the Champions League. And of course, that changes the dynamic of the tie. Chelsea’s home atmosphere on big nights is special, and having fans there will be an important factor for their confidence levels heading into the quarter-final tie.