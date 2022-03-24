Benzema will be available against Celta Vigo and Chelsea

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will rejoin the squad in training in the next few days and will be available when the team visits Celta Vigo in the first game after the ongoing FIFA break, club sources told Managing Madrid. Benzema was forced to miss El Clasico with a calf injury he picked up during Real Madrid’s 0-3 win against Mallorca.

This two-week break will allow Benzema to take a cautious approach and make sure that he rejoins the squad when he is 100% recovered from his calf injury, which is important considering that Madrid need to bounce back from the 0-4 loss in El Clasico.

Los Blancos will also visit Chelsea right after the away match in Vigo, so making sure that Benzema is playing with confidence should be a priority for Real Madrid considering how poorly Ancelotti’s men have performed whenever the Frenchman hasn’t been available.

Defender Ferland Mendy is still recovering from his own injury and could play some minutes against Celta in order to improve his conditioning and confidence ahead of the crucial match in Stamford Bridge.