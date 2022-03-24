Pedri: “I didn’t like that Real Madrid rejected me”

Barcelona midfielder Pedri, who is currently on international duty with the Spanish national team, spoke to MARCA today in an interview which covered various topics, including the latest Clasico and his brief tryouts at Real Madrid.

“I went there and the first few days I couldn’t train because there was snow on the fields,” Pedri said of his brief training spell at Real Madrid. “I trained three days. One I think they were playing and they took me down with the B tea, to train, and in the end they told me that I didn’t have the level to be there and that they were leaving me to keep looking.

“Now I’m where I want to be. At first you don’t like being rejected anywhere, but then it motivates you to think that if they didn’t want you now you’re going to work so that something else can come in the future. I remember who rejected me, if I saw him I would tell him that now I am enjoying myself at Barcelona”.

Pedri was also asked about the recent Clasico, and whether he agrees with the takes that Barcelona ‘celebrated it too much’.

“Too much celebration? I think they would have done the same thing,” Pedri answered. “When you beat your direct rival 4-0, you’re going to celebrate like that because you get immense joy. I’ve seen it in its entirety twice. The one I played in, and again after the game. Seeing it on television changes a lot, especially the movements. It was an unforgettable match, but now we’re in the national team and we’re all a team. Here we look at each other the same and laugh the same. We are a team and we want to win together.”