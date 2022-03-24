MUMBAI: 1 day left to get early bird tickets to the Managing Madrid Podcast in Mumbai

Mumbai is our second last stop on the Managing Madrid Podcast Tour. We will be there on the weekend of May 14th / 15th, and this will be our only trip to Mumbai.

If you’re planning on attending this big Madridista party, and you want to get in on the early bird price, you have until March 25th. After that, the price jumps from $15 to $25.

BOOK YOUR SPOT

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to BOMBAY!

About this event

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Bombay. So everyone in Bombay and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast the weekend of May 14, 2022, either on Saturday or Sunday, depending on when the game against Cadiz officially gets scheduled for. We’ll announce the day, time, and venue closer to the day.

Reserve your early bird spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This will be our only stop in Bombay. Make it count. Come meet us and have fun at an epic Madridista party!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May