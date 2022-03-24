Real Madrid tried to sign Mazraoui but he has already agreed to terms with Barcelona — report

We’re pushing this report out even though it comes from Catalan-based paper Sport, who don’t have much inside info on Real Madrid. But the journalist reporting it, Alfredo Martinez, is very reliable when it comes to Barcelona stuff.

According to a report by Martinez today in Sport, Real Madrid have tried to sign Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui, but upon making their attempt, have learned that the Moroccan has already agreed to terms with Barcelona. This “surprised” Real Madrid according to the report.

What’s interesting about this report is that, if true, Real Madrid indeed are looking for security at the right-back position. In the past couple months, it’s been widely reported that the club are happy with the Carvajal - Vazquez tandem (with Alvaro Odriozola still a recall away from his loan stint at Fiorentina). Perhaps Carvajal’s recent performances vs PSG, Barcelona, and, let’s be honest — almost everyone — have convinced the club that he’s no longer the player he used to be.

Mazraoui would be a good signing as he’s becoming a free agent this summer. If the right-back position is something the club want to upgrade, it will be interesting to see who else they try to sign.