Managing Madrid Podcast: The ‘Squad Construction’ Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- The Clasico lineup

- How much is Vinicius Jr worth?

- What’s his next evolution as a footballer?

- What will Real Madrid do with the RB situation?

- The Noussair Mazraoui report

- Our dream summer transfer window

- Guti’s quotes on Chringuito

- Will Carlo Ancelotti stay this summer?

- Xabi Alonso or Raul Gonzalez?

- Franck Kessie or Aurelien Tchouameni?

- Casemiro or Tchouameni

- Ferland Mendy or Sergio Reguilon

- Gareth Bale’s international call up / latest quotes

- And a ton more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)