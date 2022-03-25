Bale gives classic Wales performance in 2-1 win over Austria

Wales captain Gareth Bale netted two goals in the team’s 2-0 victory over Austria in the World Cup Qualifier on Thursday.

Bale was absolutely on fire at Cardiff City Stadium as he took over the match and the headlines. His first goal was a wonderful free kick into the top right corner of the net past FC Basel’s Heinz Lindner.

GARETH BALE! OUT OF THIS WORLD pic.twitter.com/JcNsViMiMp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022

Bale didn’t stop there as he would find the scoresheet again in the 51st minute to put Wales up 2-0. A great give and go off a corner pass where Bale once again pulled off a hard shot against the Austrian keeper.

Wales Gareth Bale is built different pic.twitter.com/od3z1zIV6H — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022

Bale has played under 80 minutes this season for Real Madrid and still showed the elite skill he possesses. He gave his post-match thoughts on his massive performance to Sky Sports.

“It was a massive game. We knew how big the game was, and we had to perform. It’s a perfect scenario! It was nice to see the free kick go in, to get some momentum. The second one was nice as well. I had some cramp at the end, but I’ll run into the ground for this country.”

Wales is now just one win away from qualifying for its first World Cup since 1958. Bale will captain the team once again in the play-off final against Czech Republic on Tuesday. It truly is Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.