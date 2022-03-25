Valverde’s Uruguay qualifies for Qatar; Vinicius Jr scores first goal for Brazil

Federico Valverde played the full 90 minutes vs. Peru as Uruguay snatched a 1-0 victory to secure a berth in Qatar. The only goal came from Giorgian De Arrascaeta in the 42nd minute in a game that was pretty closely contested otherwise.

Valverde started in the heart of midfield along with Rodrigo Bentancur. El Pajarito completed 41 out of his 47 attempted passes. Two of them were key passes. He finished the game with two successful aerial duels and two interceptions. Fede almost scored from a ridiculous long-range effort in the 48th minute, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Vinicius Jr, on the other hand, did find the back of the net (his first for the senior national team) in a comfortable 4-0 win over a helpless Chile side. Vinicius however, only had 29 touches in the 75 minutes he played. He finished the game with a yellow card to his name.