Bale: “I don’t need to send a message, it’s disgusting and they should be ashamed of themselves”

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale led Wales en route to a crucial 2-1 win against Austria in the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Welshman talked to the press after the game and was asked about whether or not he was sending a message with his two goals and celebrations.

“I don’t need to send a message, honestly. I don’t waste my time there, it’s disgusting and they should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

Whether Bale is talking about his critics, the Spanish press in general or even some people within Real Madrid when he says “they” is anyone’s guess.

Bale also discussed the game in general. Wales will now have to beat either Ukraine or Scotland to clinch their presence in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, set to take place in Qatar next winter.

“It was a massive game, we had to dig deep and use our experience in big games, it was the perfect scenario. I can score free kicks if I’m able to play, it was nice seeing it going in. That early goal gave us momentum and the second one was also good. I had some cramps late in the game, which i think is normal, but I will hit the ground for this country and we all did that tonight. We will enjoy this night but we still have a tough game against Scotland or Ukraine and we will be ready for that,” he said.

Bale’s contract with Real Madrid expires this summer, so he will leave the club after nine seasons.