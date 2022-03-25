Vinicius will return to Madrid early because of the yellow card he received vs Chile

Things worked out pretty well for both Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid last night. Not only did the Brazilian winger score his first goal for the national team, but he also received a yellow card!

Why does that matter, you ask? Well, it was enough to earn him a suspension due to yellow card accumulation in South American World Cup qualifiers. Vinicius will now miss Brazil’s next game against Bolivia on Wednesday.

That means he has no need to stay in South America longer than originally planned, and will return to Madrid on Monday — giving him a few days extra rest before the game vs Celta Vigo on April 2nd. That, of course, is always welcome news — especially for a team that has already had the audacity of playing Vinicius 48 hours after a game in South America already this season.

Rodrygo, Militao, and Casemiro (the former two did not feature vs Chile last night) will rejoin the Real Madrid squad later next week.