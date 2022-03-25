Eden Hazard to undergo surgery

We don’t have too many details yet on the timetable of Eden Hazard’s return, but we do know what Real Madrid released in an official statement today:

Hazard medical report MEDICAL REPORT. 25/03/2022 In the coming days, our player, Eden Hazard, will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula.

That will likely be Hazard done for the season then. It’s hard to see him playing again (possibly ever in a Real Madrid shirt, if the club are somehow able to move on from his contract this summer?) unless there are games later on the season where the league is already wrapped up and the club no longer cares about playing its best XI.

Either way, this is just nightmare after nightmare, with compounded interest since Real Madrid signed the Belgian back in 2019. Showcasing him to any team this summer who would take a gamble on his contract (which doesn’t end until 2024) seems like an impossible task.