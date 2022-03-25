Sevilla vs Real Madrid date and time confirmed

In an ideal world, La Liga tells us when and where everything is months in advance. Alas, this is far from a perfect league, and in many ways, it’s a league incredibly behind many sporting leagues across the globe.

But, we’re here to inform you that they’ve officially landed on a date and time for the Sevilla vs Real Madrid game happening in April. The game will be held at the Sanchez Pizjuan at the usual 21:00 CET time slot on Sunday night on the 17th — the latest timeframe of the weekend possible.

That also means we’ll be releasing details for our Chicago podcast, happening that same weekend, shortly. We usually have to wait to see when La Liga officially announces the games for before landing on the venue, date, and time. But that information will now soon follow.

Chicago is stop #8 on our Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour. This has been an amazing experience, and as it’s coming to an end, we want to remind you that the Windy City will be our last stop in the United States. So If you’ve been itching to make it out to one of these podcasts and haven’t been able to, we highly recommend you to jump in and make the trip from wherever you are. This will likely be your last chance.

General Admission tickets end on March 28th. After that, prices go up. If you can book your tickets this month, you not only save money, but you also help us with some of the logistical planning.

Get your Chicago podcast tickets

BOOK HERE

