Real Madrid calm about reports linking Mbappe with Barcelona

Real Madrid are calm about the reports published on French newspaper L’Equipe, which suggested that Barcelona have reached Kylian Mbappe’s inner circle to inquire about whether or not he would be willing to sign for Barça next summer.

Club sources told Managing Madrid that Real Madrid believe that Paris Saint-Germain deliberately leaked this to L’Equipe, trying to upset Madrid fans and Mbappe in the process, which makes sense given how tense the relationship between Real Madrid and PSG is at the moment.

Even Barcelona president Joan Laporta just talked to the press and when asked about the rumors he said said that Barça “will not do any kind of deal which compromises the future of the club,” quite possibly denying L’Equipe’s report.

Mbappe is set to become a free agent next summer and while nothing is official just yet, it definitely looks like his signing for Real Madrid will be announced by the end of the current season. The same sources mentioned above are calm about the situation and think that Mbappe has already made his decision, although they also mention that nothing has been signed just yet, contrary to some reports published in the European press.