Real Madrid Announce Squad List vs. Levante; Primera Iberdrola

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo, Carla Camacho, Paula Partido

Absences: Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, Marta Cardona (quadriceps injury), Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Real Madrid will take on Levante in Primera Iberdrola on Saturday at 12:00 pm local time (7:00 am EST). While Levante are no longer in real contention to qualify for the UWCL spots, they are a dangerous opponent, sitting seventh in the table behind Athletic Bilbao and Las Blancas (in that order).

Madrid will need to recollect themselves and reenergize after a draining — physically and mentally — contest vs. Barcelona on Tuesday because every single point matters at this stage of the season. One draw or loss could be the difference between Europe or no Europe in 2022/23.