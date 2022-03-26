ASLLANI THE HIGHLANDER: March 26, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

ASLLANI ON THE WAY OUT

Asllani’s contract with the club is expiring soon and she’ll be a free agent. Terrible news as she’s one of our clubs best players and there’s been no talk for extension for her. Unless we have someone better lined up, we can’t afford to lose her, not even for free.

VS LEVANTE

Our Femenino side play Levante today! Our girls currently sit 5th in the league with 44 points. Our ladies are coming off a Clasico loss in the champions league, similar to the men's team in La Liga. We’ll be looking to bounce back. The men’s team play Celta Vigo.

Alberto Toril

Under Alberto Toril, our Femenino have managed a steady set of wins after coming off the disastrous Aznar period.

ICYMI:

