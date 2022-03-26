Real Madrid Femenino vs. Levante: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today host Levante at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Kickoff is slated for 7 a.m. EST (1 p.m. CEST). Las Blancas return to action in Primera Iberdrola after their UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarterfinal against FC Barcelona Femeni. Real Madrid pushed their rivals to the limit for 52 minutes before Alexia Putellas converted a penalty that changed the match. Barcelona went on to win 3-1.

Las Blancas look to continue their impeccable league form as they climb the table in search of the UWCL qualification spots.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti, Tersa, Ivana, Maite, Esther, Nahikari, Rocío, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Peter, Olga, Lorena, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Paula P., C. Camacho

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

Levante XI: Paraluta, Érika, N. Mendoza, Gio, Irene G., Andonova, Redondo, L. Baños, Jucinara, V. Calligaris, Paula T.

Subs: Korenciova (PS), S. Lloris, Fiamma, Carol, Tatiana P., Cometti, Crivelari, Falcón, Estela

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Real Madrid TV (Español)